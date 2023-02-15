Western Advocate
Carol Jane Dukes, 54, convicted in Bathurst Local Court of possessing a prohibited drug

Woman told to 'stay away from drugs' after she gave cops weed from her bra while in custody

A 54-YEAR-OLD woman who, while in custody, took marijuana out of her bra in front of police has been fined $300.

