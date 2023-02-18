Western Advocate
Home/Photos and Video
Photos

Bathurst kids enjoyed ponies, rides and ice cream at Blayney Showground

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
February 18 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

BLAYNEY Showground hosted its annual Carnival of Cups Harness Racing meeting, with the Bathurst mini trotting group competing at the event.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Rees

Amy Rees

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.