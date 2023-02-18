BLAYNEY Showground hosted its annual Carnival of Cups Harness Racing meeting, with the Bathurst mini trotting group competing at the event.
The kids; Ava, Ella, Lyla and Lacey Turnbull and Billy Rue, had their ponies prepped and ready for their three races.
They also had the help of some friends with getting the ponies ready and onto the track.
Once the races were run and won, the kids then enjoyed going on rides, making trips to the ice cream van, and watching the bigger race horses compete.
The event attracted a large crowd to the Blayney Showground, with everyone making the most of the warm summer day.
A Western Advocate representative attended.
