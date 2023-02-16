Western Advocate
Court

Jason James Farrell, 27, given a full time jail sentence after he pleaded guilty to driving charge in Bathurst Local Court

Jay-Anna Mobbs
By Jay-Anna Mobbs
February 16 2023 - 7:00pm
No 'regard' for the court lands man with a stint behind bars

TWELVE months behind bars is the sentence a 27-year-old man was given after he committed his seventh driving while disqualified offence.

Jay-Anna Mobbs

