A STARRING performance by Hollee Simons at the Central West Interclub leg at Orange on Sunday has acted as the perfect warm-up for the Husky Triathlon Festival later this month.
Simons led the way in her sprint race, finishing first in the female category, ahead of Mudgee rivals Halle Potter and Giselle Denley in second and third respectively.
The Bathurst talent said it was one of her last major hit outs before the Husky Triathlon Festival from February 24-26.
"I used it as a kind of training day for the upcoming Husky Australia Long Course Championship," she said.
"It was a pretty good race. Weather was really ideal and everything had been going well in the lead up to the race, so I was hoping to have a good race.
"From the swim, usually I'm a little bit behind or on the feet of some of the younger girls. I was keen to take out the swim pretty fast. To my surprise, I actually pulled away from them, which was a first.
"I got out of the water in the first and heading into transition I had a little bit of a gap and managed to hold and extend that lap throughout the rest of the race.
"I kept pushing on the bike and headed into T2 [transition two], with a pretty healthy lead, which I was really stoked with. I gave it my all in the final run and brought it home.
It was also double delight in the sprint race for the Bathurst Wallabies Triathlon Club, with Richard Hobson taking honours in the male sprint race ahead of Orange's Tim Robinson in second and Bathurst's Angus Argent-Smith in third.
Bathurst youngster Flynn Wolfe also won the super sprint race.
Simons said her biggest performance was on the bike.
"I think my biggest gains were on the bike, I had a really good day on the bike. I felt really strong," she said.
"I put a lot of work into improving my bike again. It's always been a strength but maybe I backed off a bit, so it's good to have it as a strength again.
"I was still happy with my run, another good strong point on the day."
Simons said she was thrilled to win on the day alongside her coach Hobson.
"He's actually my coach, so to win on the same day as him was pretty special," she said.
"To get a Bathurst one-two was really great and it's always good to win with someone that you have a really close relationship with."
