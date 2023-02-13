Western Advocate
Richard Hobson, Hollee Simons both win categories at Central West Interclub round in Orange

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
Updated February 13 2023 - 1:27pm, first published 1:00pm
Richard Hobson and Hollee Simons won the triathlon sprint race in the male and female categories respectively at Orange on Sunday. Picture Bathurst Wallabies Triathlon Club Facebook page.

A STARRING performance by Hollee Simons at the Central West Interclub leg at Orange on Sunday has acted as the perfect warm-up for the Husky Triathlon Festival later this month.

Journalist at Western Advocate, Bathurst

