IT WAS all about the 1920s at Abercrombie House with people coming from far and wide to join a Great Gatsby-themed ball.
The event was organised by Marlena Welch, and attracted guests from all over NSW and even Canberra, Victoria and South Australia.
The ball featured a range of dancing categories, including old time, ballroom, new vogue and modern.
The music was provided by LRE dance - Lesley and Russell Edwards - who are well known in the ballroom dancing circles for their excellent rhythm and dance times.
Guests were treated to a three-course meal on Saturday evening, February 11, with an 'after the dance ball' and a brunch the following day concluding the event.
Western Advocate photographer Chris Seabrook attended the event.
