Aidyn Gould, 39, convicted in Bathurst Local Court after tearing down CCTV cameras in Kelso

Jay-Anna Mobbs
By Jay-Anna Mobbs
February 20 2023 - 6:00pm
A paranoid and 'extremely stupid' man fronts court after he tore down CCTV cameras

PARANOID and off his medication is what led an "extremely stupid" 39-year-old man to pull down CCTV cameras, a court has heard.

