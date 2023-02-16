COUNCILLOR Jess Jennings has renewed his calls for the return of the Bathurst Regional Council health committee, believing it is needed now more than ever.
It comes after Bathurst Base Hospital lost four medical registrars when the Royal Australasian College of Physicians stripped the facility of its training accreditation, citing supervision and workload concerns.
While locums have been found to fill the void, they have only been secured on an interim basis and there is no word on when permanent replacement staff could arrive.
It has added to the growing concern about health services in Bathurst and left Cr Jennings again calling for council to reinstate its committee.
"I asked in the last council, I think on two separate occasions, to restart the Bathurst council health committee and on both occasions they refused to, and the fact is that is the best mechanism through which our council can help the health sector in Bathurst," he said.
"The fact that this council has just sat on its hands and done nothing for 12 or 18 months, whatever it has been, indicates that there has been no change from the previous policy position of doing nothing.
"And then at the same time, all councillors, except for myself and Cr Kirralee Burke, voted for a separated, sub-optimal health precinct with the private sector segregated away from the public sector, and there's just no way that can deliver the best results for attracting doctors in the future."
In December, 2022, council resolved to adopt an amendment to the Local Environment Plan that would permit an integrated medical centre and associated multi-storey car park on the former Clancy Motors site in Howick Street at heights and a floor space ratio that exceed the planning controls.
The decision did not grant development consent for the Bathurst Integrated Medical Centre (BIMC) and four-storey car park currently proposed, with that decision required to be made at a state level.
Cr Jennings is adamant that the BIMC should instead be constructed closer to the public hospital, proposing that the council depot in Peel Street be relocated to make away for it.
"We have to bite the bullet and move it at some point anyway," he said. "Why not do it at the impetus of improving our health precinct?"
But any developments like the BIMC or what Cr Jennings is proposing would be years away.
Reinstating the health committee could be done much sooner.
Cr Jennings said the committee would be made up of key stakeholders, suggesting it include representatives from council, the Western NSW Local Health District, the BIMC, and the state health department's working group that is planning the $200 million redevelopment of the hospital.
He is also open to the idea of individuals representing doctors, nurses and the general public also being part of the council-led health committee.
"This would be regular meetings, which is really important," he said, calling it a "consistent approach".
He said he is hoping an upcoming council working party with health officials will be an opportunity to get the committee restarted.
