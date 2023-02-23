FROM girls 10 years old to women in their 40s, the Panorama Platypi Women's Football Club members came together to celebrate a successful season at their presentation night.
All of the teams enjoyed a fun night at Panthers Leagues Club, from the under 12s up to the opens.
Each age group received awards including; best and fairest, coach awards, player's player, best back, best forward and most dedicated player.
There was a lot to celebrate throughout the evening, with the Panorama Platypi opens team finishing the season as premiers for the second year in a row.
The club also had four of the five teams in the semi-finals and two compete on grand final day.
Western Advocate photographer Chris Seabrook attended the evening and captured some of the smiling faces.
