Western Advocate
Photos

Members of the Panorama Platypi Women's Football Club celebrate the season

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
February 23 2023 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

FROM girls 10 years old to women in their 40s, the Panorama Platypi Women's Football Club members came together to celebrate a successful season at their presentation night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Rees

Amy Rees

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.