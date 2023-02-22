OP-SHOPPING - for some, it's all about the thrill and hunt for a bargain, and for others, it's a lifeline during a period of severe hardship.
For the past five years, The Greens On William has hosted a 'Thrift Shop Clothing Market', which has welcomed an influx of stallholders who display everything fashion related for every age, gender and interest.
Op-shopping at events like the market not only serves as an environmentally friendly option to fast-fashion, but also offers a trip down memory lane.
"Op-shopping certainly took on another dimension for me when I was a single mother with a two-month-old and nearly three-year-old, I had to live a lot more frugally. I was a single mother for seven years," she said.
Western Advocate photographer Chris Seabrook attended the market and snapped some shots of people snapping up a bargain.
