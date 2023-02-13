THE score at half-time may have read nil-all but Jacinta Windsor knew her NSW Waratahs had worked hard to keep their opponents off the scoreboard in Saturday's Santos Festival of Rugby trial against the Queensland Reds at Narrabri.
It was had a been a brutal and draining half of rugby for the Bathurst winger in her Waratahs debut.
But when Windsor and her teammates emerged revitalised from the sheds for the second half they managed to put the Reds away in a confidence-building 13-5 success.
Not only did the 37 degree heat make Windsor's first Waratahs appearance a challenge, but also the fact her side were missing all of their Australian representatives.
Windsor still relished the opportunity to represent her state's Super W side for the first time.
"It was great to get the win in the end and it gave our team a bit of confidence because we didn't bring any of our Wallaroos girls. I think we were a bit nervous going in, but everyone had each other's backs," she said.
"We'd been practicing a lot of our wingers being utilised on both sides, and making overlaps, and I've got things to work on, like everyone else. I was able to see a bit of ball during the game.
"The heat up there was so bad. I felt completely exhausted by the end but it was a great experience.
"I was just so drained. Everyone came off afterwards going 'That was tough out there'."
Waratahs eventually broke the deadlock with a try and followed that up with a penalty to extend their advantage to 8-0.
The Reds struck back with a try to put the pressure on the Waratahs in the run towards full-time but another try to NSW gave them breathing room.
It might have only been a trial match for Windsor's Waratahs but the team weren't short on motivation.
"We found out just before we went away that they would match the $25,000 prizemoney from the boys match for the girls as well," Windsor said.
"That did add some pressure. It was a trial but we knuckled down for it. We'd been working hard, and it was good to get that match experience.
"I was on my phone scrolling through and seeing so many messages and calls, so it was so nice to have so much support."
Saturday's game marks the beginning of a busy schedule for Windsor.
Following training on Monday night the team has their season launch on Tuesday and then on the following day they begin the New Zealand leg of their trial games.
"We'll be in New Zealand from Wednesday through to Monday, and we'll play the Chiefs and the Blues over there," Windsor said.
"We'll come back home ... for one more trial against the Brumbies and then we'll start the Super W season."
It was a double dose of success for the Waratahs on Saturday as the men's side won a high scoring thriller against the Reds 33-32.
Waratahs begin their Super W season at home against the Western Force on March 24 at Allianz Stadium.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
