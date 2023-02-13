The 44th World Athletics Cross Country Championships starts on February 18 in Bathurst Advertising Feature

Australian trial winners Stewart McSweyn, Jack Rayner, Abbey Caldwell and Rose Davies ( Steve Christo).

FOR THE first time, Australia will host the world's most important cross country running competition and the action happens right here in Bathurst.



The 44th World Athletics Cross Country Championships will be held on Saturday, February 18 at Mount Panorama, or Wahluu.

Golden ticket races start at 8am, with two laps of the mountain, or four kilometres, for the U20 Men heat.

That's followed by the U20 Women, (two laps), Open Women (6096m) and Open Men (6096m),

The top seven in each enter the WXC.

Teams from Ethiopia and Kenya have traditionally dominated the races, however, this year, a 28-strong squad will represent Australia and they have thousands of locals, as well as Aussies from across the continent, barracking on their behalf.

Athletics Australia has announced Commonwealth 1500m champion Oliver Hoare and Olympic and world 1500m finalist Jessica Hull will join Olympian Stewart McSweyn and Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Abbey Caldwell in the mixed 4x2km relay.

Olympians Ellie Pashley, Isobel Batt-Doyle and Australian team debutant Holly Campbell join Australian trial top finishers Rose Davies, Leanne Pompeani and Caitlin Adams in the women's 10km.

The men's 10km will see Australian team debutant Rorey Hunter and Commonwealth Games representatives Andy Buchanan and Ky Robinson bolster the team already spearheaded by Australian record-holders Jack Rayner and Brett Robinson as well as Matt Ramsden.

Headlined by Australian U18 3000m record-holder Amy Bunnage, the U20 contingent of Gabrielle Schmidt, Gabrielle Vincent, Aspen Anderson, Claudia Meaker and Fieke Van Der Kamp will race over 6km.

Competing over 8km, Logan Janetzki and World U20 Championships representative Archie Noakes will lead the way for teammates Jack Coomber, Cael Mulholland, Ciaran Rushton and Bailey Habler.

During the event the following roads will be closed:

Pit Straight, between Conrod Straight and Mountain Straight;

Mountain Straight, between Pit Straight and 107 Mountain Straight;

Conrod Straight will only be open to residents with a vehicle access pass.

A team of volunteers will be on hand throughout the weekend to help participants and visitors, including safety officers, medical teams, transports assistants and traffic management volunteers.