Police solving 'dozens and dozens of crimes' with long-awaited tool

THE introduction of a comprehensive closed-circuit television network in Bathurst has made it easier for Chifley Police District to solve crimes.
For years, councillors and community members called for a CCTV network that stretched across the Bathurst central business district.
It wasn't until 2018 that Bathurst Regional Council started to make solid plans for a comprehensive network, leading to the first cameras going live and broadcasting images to Bathurst Police Station in July, 2019.
Nearly four years on, the police are definitely seeing the benefits of council's major investment.
Chifley Police District Commander, Superintendent Bob Noble, said the CCTV has been instrumental in both solving crimes and acting as a deterrent.
"CCTV helped us solve dozens and dozens of crimes every year," he said.
"We can marry up council owned CCTV resources and assets, plus dash cam footage and footage created on mobile phones .... and when you mash it all together, it gives us a pretty strong overlay of electronic surveillance 24/7 around the CBD.
"The council owned asset is an integral part of it."
While the cameras aren't monitored full-time in the police station, Supt Noble said police have been able to utilise CCTV in real time, especially when events are on.
The deterrent capabilities of the technology is also important for police.
"CCTV also acts as a deterrent as well, because eventually people will wake up to the fact that they are on CCTV and it will dissuade some people in some instances from doing the wrong thing," Supt Noble said.
The CCTV network represents a $1.2 million investment into the security of the Bathurst community, with the work coming in stages.
Stage one was funded by Bathurst council, which then invested a further $250,000 into a second stage along with a $400,000 grant from the Australian government.
A third stage was then funded by the Australian Government with a $250,000 grant through the Local Roads and Community Infrastructure Program.
Mayor Robert Taylor acknowledged the benefits of the CCTV network, echoing Supt Noble's comments.
"The CCTV scheme has helped to deter crime and antisocial behaviour and assist in the apprehension and prosecution of offenders," he said.
There is now more than seven kilometres of footpath coverage across the CBD under the CCTV project, in addition to any camera coverage provided by local businesses.
At this stage, Cr Taylor said there are no plans to expand the network.
Council does, however, continue to provide funding opportunities for local businesses to assist them in purchasing and installing CCTV at their premises.
