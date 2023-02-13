A FLAT tyre hasn't fazed Amanda Turnbull, as she drove Alta Billy to victory in the Billy Soo Memorial Blayney Cup (2400 metres) on Sunday.
Starting from behind barrier three as a $4 chance, Alta Billy charged to the lead not long after the mobile pulled away to take the lead.
The five-year-old bay gelding was rarely challenged and would go on to win by 1.5 metres ahead of the Phoebe Betts-driven Gigi Bob ($12) and race favourite and Hannah Rixon-driven Sailor Girl ($2) in second and third respectively.
It was the gelding's first win since the final day of last year, which was won at Parkes, and it was one of three wins for Turnbull, who also drove Drive To The Beach to victory in the Newmans Fuel and Bus Services Pace (2000 metres) and Roll The Seven in the TAB Carnival of Cups Pace (2000 metres)
Blayney Harness Racing Club president Max Kingham said it was a big day for the club.
"The weather was just perfect on Sunday and there was a big crowd attendance. There were a lot of people we haven't seen before out at the trots."
"We've had four meetings this [season] and we've got another in May, that will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the club racing at the current track," he said.
Other drivers to enjoy a win include Mat Rue (Alwaysbminnie, French Fluer), Jason Turnbull (Bills Express), John O'Shea (Kalypso Sam) and Jake Bigeni (Dark Terror).
The Billy Soo Memorial Blayney Cup is named in honour William "Billy" Soo, a well known figurehead in Blayney, who owned the the Hang Sing Chinese restaurant.
He was named as Blayney Citizen of the Year in 2000, and could always be seen around all of the saleyards in the district, tending to his passion for cattle and beef.
Billy Soo was born in Canton (Guangzhou) in China and came to Australia in 1957 aged 19. He stowed away on a ship for 12 days living off packed meals and help from friends on board.
He arrived in Blayney in 1963 but was tragically killed in a motor vehicle accident in 2004.
