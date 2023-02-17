'Couple' of wines on a Sunday night fuel 'unusual' case, according to solicitor

A 'COUPLE' of glasses of wine in the presence of the wrong person has brought a 47-year-old woman before court.
Belinda Sharwood of Perrier Place, Kelso, was placed on a six-month conditional release order without conviction after she pleaded guilty to contravening an Apprehended Violence Order (AVO).
Sharwood was drinking alcohol throughout the night of January 8 this year when the victim arrived uninvited, according to court documents.
Sharwood and the victim got into an argument before she became angry and shouted at the victim, as was heard by the court.
Police were called and arrived about 12.20am and saw Sharwood and the victim in the living room still arguing.
Once separated by police, checks were conducted which showed an in-place AVO, which listed the victim as the protected person and had a condition Sharwood must not be in the woman's company within 12 hours of drinking alcohol.
Sharwood admitted to police she had 'a couple' glasses of wine before she was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station where she mentioned the victim had been staying at her house for a few days without any problem.
During sentencing, Sharwood's Aboriginal Legal Service solicitor, Mr Naveed described the case as "unusual" given the victim had been living in the shed that was not attached to the home.
"The victim started screaming at her. Yes, she was drinking but the complainant came in uninvited ... this is unlikely to be repeated," he said.
"You can appreciate, Ms Sharwood, that if you break these orders again, there are significant ramifications," Magistrate G Haitt said.
