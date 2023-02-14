LEARNING rugby league ball skills, meeting new friends and enjoying a barbecue breakfast were just some of the fun activities kids at the PCYC's Fit to Learn program enjoyed last Thursday.
Fit to Learn, is one of the many programs offered through the PCYC and comes under the RISEUP umbrella, a program initiated by former NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller back in 2018.
Chief Inspector Glenn Cogdell, from Chifley Police District, said the program is all about giving young people the support they need.
Chief Inspector Cogdell, who holds the youth portfolio for Chifley, said the sessions are held every Thursday morning between 7am and 8.30am.
"The children come to the PCYC and engage in activities before school; they do things like work on their fitness and also have a barbecue or breakfast before they go to school."
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
The program started last week, and runs for nine weeks.
Chief Inspector Cogdell said the program has run in Bathurst for a number of years and has been very successful.
"It brings the kids together in a safe environment, they can have some breakfast and engage with police from a different perspective," he said.
"Hopefully they get to meet sporting personalities during their time here which they have today."
Bathurst PCYC's Jess Lodge said the kids really enjoy the program.
"They really do, though it's a bit hard to get started in the morning," she laughed, adding it's an early start.
"We start pick up from 6.30am and get back to the club by 7am for kick off at 7.10am."
She said the kids really love the sporting activities and engaging with other kids.
"It's a great chance to meet new friends. We have kids from Kelso High, Bathurst High, West Bathurst, South Bathurst, Macquarie Tute Centre and a couple from Skillset," she said.
"We've got a good range of kids who from seven to 17."
She said another reason the Fit for Life program was popular with the kids is the variety it offers.
"Today we had a guest speaker, Paige Lowe. She's playing rep football for the Sydney Roosters and she kindly come down to volunteer her time to speak to the kids about what she does and show them ball skills, engage with them and build relationships."
Ms Lodge said the PCYC Is looking to get other special guests along for the program.
"Paige was kind enough to jump on board and in coming weeks we also have Bathurst Bushrangers as well," she said.
"We are going to try and get someone down here one a month."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.