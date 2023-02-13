A MAN has been charged by police after a fight broke out that allegedly resulted in another man being hit with a glass bottle.
Police were called to The 1880 Hotel in the early hours of Saturday morning, February 11, after reports of a fight outside the hotel.
Two men, aged 21, allegedly engaged in an altercation with the two victims when leaving the hotel.
It is alleged by police one man threw a glass bottle at one of the victims. It is further alleged this resulted in the victim's arm sustaining a cut.
On arrival, police overserved the fight outside of The 1880 before engaging in a short foot pursuit, after the accused allegedly began to run away from police towards Keppel Street.
The man was caught, placed under arrest and taken to Bathurst Police Station to assist with inquiries.
The man was charged with three offences; affray, use offensive weapon with intent to commit indictable offence, and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
He was released on conditional bail and will appear in the Bathurst Local Court on March 15, 2023.
Investigations are continuing and police are making further inquiries in relation to the second person of interest.
