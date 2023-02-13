Western Advocate

A man has been charged and another injured after alleged assault outside Bathurst hotel

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
Updated February 13 2023 - 5:17pm, first published 5:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Man charged with three offences after fighting outside The 1880 Hotel. File picture

A MAN has been charged by police after a fight broke out that allegedly resulted in another man being hit with a glass bottle.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Rees

Amy Rees

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.