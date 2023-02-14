TALENTED Panorama Platypi quartet Bree Muldoon, Mary Maher, Samantha Hanrahan and Zoe Lee have taken the next step towards a potential Tarsha Gale Cup spot in the near future after they were selected in the Western Rams' Lisa Fiaola Cup side.
The Playtpi players were announced in the final squad of 22 that will take part in the second edition of the NSW Rugby League girls under 17s competition when it takes place over April 16 and 17.
The Lisa Fiaola Cup was first held last season to give girls across the state a pathway between the 17s and the Tarsha Gale Cup, which is the statewide women's under 19s competition.
Western Rams Lisa Fiaola Cup side manager Cas Hanrahan said the Panorama Platypi members have been committed to improving their game.
"They've worked hard, these girls, over the last couple of years to better themselves in their sport and they're all lovely. They love their footy so much," she said.
"These girls came out of under 16s from last year and played all of the competition together so they've got a great relationship with each other.
"They couldn't play on that too much with the trials though, because they had to be split up. That situation shows those stuck in a rut - who rely on playing with those they're used to - as opposed to those you can drop in any team and they can still play."
Hanrahan said it's exciting to see new opportunities being developed for talented junior women's footballers in the region.
"It's the second year we've managed to get a team into the Lisa Fiaola competition and we'll be doing it every year because it's a lovely thing for these 16 and 17-year-olds to be able to have somewhere where they can represent their region," she said.
"This gives them a pathway. Their next step after this is Tarsha Gale, with the NRLW clubs in Sydney."
The selection of the four Panorama players comes after clubmates Erin Naden, Molly Kennedy, Nicole Schneider, Teagan Miller and Tiana Anderson were named in the senior women's Rams team last month.
Marita Shoulders' recent call up brought that total up to six.
They'll all have the opportunity to support one another at the upcoming carnival.
"They'll have a couple of training sessions which will be held over the next six weeks and then the carnival will be held at the same time as the Country Championships for the women at Goulburn," Hanrahan said.
"It'll be great for them because we'll have our young players alongside the six opens ladies. The opens girls are looking forward to seeing the younger ones play, and the younger girls can watch the opens as well.
"The girls learn a lot just from watching and learning from other teams as well. You can't get much of a better opportunity for them all."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.