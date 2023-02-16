BATHURST'S female harness racing participants are doing their bit to raise funds and awareness for gynaecological cancers; a cause that one local resident is eager for people to get behind.
Krystle Knox knows first-hand how one pap smear can turn your life upside down, and said any initiative that gets people talking about women's cancers is very important.
"I think we need to definitely change the stigma around it, and ladies need to speak up a bit more," Ms Knox said.
"Cancer is not a dirty word. When you're receiving treatment you don't want to tell people because you don't want to upset them and I think that needs to change.
"People should be able to be open about their experiences."
The 'Team Teal' initiative is run right across the country, with all female harness racing participants sporting teal coloured pants in their races to raise awareness.
For every female driven and/or trained winner, money is donated to WomenCan - a not-for-profit organisation that exists to raise funds for pioneering gynaecological cancer research, education, and prevention programs.
The six-week campaign has kicked off strongly, with over $8000 raised in NSW alone after the first week.
While the idea around teal pants is to get people talking while watching races on television, the awareness is something Ms Knox feels passionate about, and she urges all females to take their health seriously, particularly their gynaecological health.
Keeping on top of regular pap smears is a great way to detect early signs of any gynaecological cancers, according to Ms Knox.
"Especially mums after you have your babies, don't get complacent, that's what I did," Ms Knox said.
"I waited six years, I had the two-week checkup and then I didn't go to the doctor for six years. I could have really nipped in it the butt if I had of done my regular pap smears.
"It's part of your self-care, as ridiculous as it sounds, you get to spend an hour or so at the doctor surgery. You can catch up on your social media, you can read an online book or play your games, that sort of thing.
"So you can treat it as self-care, get yourself a coffee beforehand, get your nails done and get a pap smear."
Ms Knox finished her cancer treatment just before Christmas 2022, and while she got to keep her ovaries, due to the chemotherapy and radiation they are damaged.
However, she said she is lucky to have had two beautiful boys before getting cancer.
But not everyone is afforded this opportunity, so Ms Knox encourages all women to pay attention to their bodies, have regular checkups, and get behind any initiative that raises funds and awareness for such an important cause.
