Western Advocate

Bathurst's Krystle Knox says harness racing's Team Teal initiative is a good cause

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
Updated February 16 2023 - 6:02pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Krystle Knox with her two sons on a family holiday after she finished her cancer treatment. Picture supplied

BATHURST'S female harness racing participants are doing their bit to raise funds and awareness for gynaecological cancers; a cause that one local resident is eager for people to get behind.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Rees

Amy Rees

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.