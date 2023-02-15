THIS week we reopened the iconic Bridle Track to our community and visitors.
This will bring significant economic benefits to the region, including to the village of Hill End.
The campgrounds along the route are a lure for locals and visitors alike and present many opportunities to bring outdoor enthusiasts to the area.
I am sure this will be popular during the Easter holidays.
The Bridle Track was closed in both directions due to a rockslide in 2010, which made the road impassable at Monaghan's Bluff.
Council has built a two-kilometre diversion that stretches above Monaghan's Bluff and re-joins the road towards Hill End.
The terrain and conditions in this area can be difficult and treacherous.
I would like to thank and congratulate everyone who was involved in this large and complex project.
This was not an easy task.
The Bridle Track's history dates back in the early 1800s, when it was a horse route for stockmen, but become a very busy transport corridor when gold was discovered in the Turon Valley and was used by those wanting to strike it rich during the gold rush.
Council obtained $2 million in funding from the state government for the project.
FROM Monday, February 13, council will conduct smoke testing on the sewer network in the CBD and in Eglinton.
As part of the work smoke may be visible within the sewer maintenance chambers (manholes) near your property or in public spaces.
Council has engaged Fitt Resources to undertake this work.
During the test. a dense white smoke will be blown into the sewer system and the smoke will escape again through openings such as manhole covers and vent pipes. Smoke will also escape through cracks and breaks in the pipework.
If you detect smoke, please do not be alarmed. The smoke is odourless, non-toxic and will dissipate quickly.
The smoke will not harm pets or plants.
Local fire personnel will be working with field staff and will be able to identify any smoke that may result from an unrelated issue.
For more information, phone 6333 6111.
