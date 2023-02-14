FLYING winger Jakiya Whitfeld has continued her excellent try-scoring form in Sydney, on a day that a number of Bathurst talents starred in Sydney.
Whitfeld raced in for two tries in the opening four minutes for North Sydney Bears on Saturday, in the club's round two NSW Women's Premiership clash against the Cronulla Sharks.
Norths would go on to win the match 22-10 against Cronulla, with the club one of two clubs that have won two games in as many rounds, alongside the Canterbury Bulldogs.
Her excellent try-scoring form in the NSW Women's Premiership comes after she scored a double in her debut against Newcastle Knights in the opening round.
It continues her incredible journey in rugby league, having switch from rugby union last year, before linking with the Newcastle Knights in the NRL Women's.
She would go on to play two games for the eventual premiers.
In the Tarsha Gale Cup, Paige Lowe was one of seven try-scorers in the Sydney Roosters Indigenous Academy's 38-6 win over the Canberra Raiders.
It was the reigning champions' second consecutive win to start the winning, following on from a 24-4 win over Parramatta Eels, with Lowe scoring in the opening minute of the game.
Elsewhere in the same competition, Kate Fallon was also on the scoresheet in South Sydney Rabbitohs's 30-16 defeat against Canterbury.
Fallon touched down for her try in the 51st which actually got Souths within two points of Canterbury at that stage of the match, but two quick converted tries in the final nine minutes of the match sealed the win for the Bulldogs.
Looking ahead to round three, Whitfeld and her Bears teammates will have the bye before returning to action against Wentworthville Magpies at Ringrose Park on Saturday, February 25.
Both Lowe and Fallon should be available this Saturday, on what is expected to be a hot day for Sydney.
Lowe's Roosters will face Cronulla Sharks at Henson Park at 2pm, while Fallon and Souths are expected to take on the Wests Tigers at Camden at 1pm.
