Western Advocate
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Back-to-back double for Jakiya Whitfeld in another great weekend for Bathurst talents in Sydney

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
Updated February 14 2023 - 1:16pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
North Sydney winger Jakiya Whitfeld. Picture by Jim Walker Photography. Insert top right: Paige Lowe (picture supplied), insert bottom right: Kate Fallon (picture supplied).

FLYING winger Jakiya Whitfeld has continued her excellent try-scoring form in Sydney, on a day that a number of Bathurst talents starred in Sydney.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Jurd

Bradley Jurd

Journalist at Western Advocate, Bathurst

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.