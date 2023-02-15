GRADUATE nurses and midwives will begin their careers in local hospitals across the state this year.
There are a record 3600 nurses and midwives set to commence working across 130 NSW public hospitals and health services this year.
The work that nurses and midwives do is at the very heart of the public health system, caring for people in our hospitals, at home and in our communities.
I am incredibly pleased to welcome the new recruits and know that they will make a big difference to the health and wellbeing of our community.
These enthusiastic graduates have a unique opportunity to play a vital role in our healthcare system at a time when it continues to adapt and innovate to the changes and challenges brought by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The latest statewide intake of graduate nurses and midwives is an 18 per cent increase on last year. It is also the largest intake of any state or territory in Australia.
NSW Health has the largest health system in the country and employs more than 53,000 nurses and midwives, more than ever before.
Overall, between mid-2012 and mid-2022 NSW Health increased its workforce by an additional 25,700 full time equivalent staff - an increase of 25.2 per cent, including 9340 more nurses and midwives, 4140 more doctors, and 2490 more allied health staff.
The NSW Government recently announced the largest workforce boost in the nation's history in the 2022-23 Budget, with a $4.5 billion investment over four years for 10,148 full-time equivalent staff to hospitals and health services across NSW.
WOMEN and children will be further supported as eight new and expanded programs will receive $14 million to enhance safety, health and justice outcomes for those who have experienced family, domestic or sexual violence.
Domestic Violence is a scourge on society and this funding will ensure victim-survivors in NSW are better supported when leaving violence and rebuilding their lives.
The newly announced programs continue the NSW Liberal and Nationals support for victim-survivors and the additional support services ensure that women and children in have even more options to seek support when needed.
Prevention is a key support we can provide victim-survivors, which is why our support services are matched with programs that focus on eliminating family, domestic and sexual violence across NSW.
The $14 million investment will deliver eight new and expanded health projects:
