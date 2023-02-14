Craig Hutton wins his first Australian title at Mountain Bike National Championships

THERE'S not many more satisfying ways to earn your first national title than with a gutsy comeback effort.
Bathurst's Craig Hutton enjoyed that experience when he took out the Masters 1 Men's race at the AusCycling Mountain Bike National Championships in Thredbo on Saturday.
Hutton methodically reeled in the gap to Gippsland rider Micheal Gourley over the closing laps to win in a time of one hour, 16 minutes and 33 seconds - just 29 seconds clear of his nearest rival.
The national championships weren't even something on Hutton's radar with just a little over a month until the event was scheduled.
However, in what he labelled a 'crazy idea', Hutton decided to take a shot at the Thredbo event and reaped the rewards after a well timed ride.
He was able to go one spot better after he also claimed a silver in Friday's MTB Cross Country Short Course race.
Hutton said that while he had confidence in his ability he was still surprised to come away with the gold.
"It was definitely not something that I was expecting three and a half weeks ago. That was when I thought I'd see how I'd go in it. I knew though that I had reasonably good form and the potential to podium. I took the risk and it paid off," he said.
"I lot of the build up was at home on the trainer. Working full-time and having three kids I try to make the most of my training, using the Zwift platform online, while doing a couple of rides on the weekend with the cycling and mountain bike clubs.
"It came more down to mental toughness and strategy more than the physical side of it."
Hutton was pushed all the way for his success on Saturday.
He was receiving updates from his father Bruce and brother Billy on where he sat in relation to Gourley, and made sure not to overdo it in his pursuit of the early leader.
That teamwork played a crucial role in his victory.
"At the halfway mark was just on a minute down from the leader, and he'd hit me pretty hard in the opening laps and it looked like my day was done," Hutton said.
"I had to rely on my past knowledge and experience with racing and just had to settle into my own pace. Thankfully, my brother and dad were great in the feed station and giving me updates on where everyone was.
"They were giving me the motivation I needed. I managed to bring back a full minute in one lap. I caught back up to him as we started the last lap and then it was white line fever.
"Eventually I think I just head-cracked him a bit more, because I think he was definitely stronger, but I played the game and made it look like I was tougher and ready to go. I descended away and came home with a 30 second gap at the end.
"Those last two kays I was really focusing hard and it was such a huge relief when I got to that finish line."
A national mountain bike title wasn't something that Hutton could have imagined even just a few years ago.
Earlier in his cycling career his main pursuit for national glory came at the RoadNats criterium, where he frequently featured in the final sprint.
"This is my first national championship win. I got second the day before in the short course but got the win the day after, which was great," Hutton said.
"I was always trying for that national title in the crits, and I was able to get top 10s, but I also had to work a lot for teammates, so I never really had the chance to race for myself on the road in any of those disciplines.
"It took a couple of years for me to get the legs under me for mountain bike racing. To finish it off has been a long time coming, and something that I never could imagine would have come my way."
