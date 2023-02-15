Lovett powers to keirin win in club's senior track championship

CADEL Lovett put in a massive shift to finish ahead of his club rivals in the Bathurst Cycling Club senior track club championships keirin event.
Lovett, alongside Ebony Robinson (who finished second) and Daniel Googe (who finished third), had a 10 minute turn around from the sprint event - which Googe won - before they dived straight into the keirin.
The Bathurst youngster went into the sprint not expecting to win, but he surprised himself as he took victory.
"I had just finished the sprints with Dan, not even 10 minutes before so we were pretty warmed up. We came into, not nervous, but I didn't expect to win it because I don't really ride a lot anymore," he said.
"It was a bit nerve-wracking because I know Daniel is a really strong sprinter and Ebony Robinson is a really smart rider. So going into it, I thought it could go either way here.
"I was third wheel. The only person behind me was Ebony. It was Dan, myself and then Ebony. I think I started to go with one and half laps to go and let Ebony sit at the front and Dan Googe, who was a bit cooked, sat up.
"Ebony decided to ramp it up a bit and play it smart. It was just by chance that I had the bigger gear and was slightly stronger that I came around her at the end."
Xavier Bland was the actual winner of the keirin race, but as he's a member of the Orange Cycling Club and not Bathurst, he was ineligible to claim the trophy.
Lovett fell just short of taking out the sprint event, only being caught by Googe at the end.
"It was interesting. I don't really ride a lot of track anymore but Dan is an all-out sprinter. That's all he does, so I came into it thinking, what am I going to do? He's so strong and he knows what to do," Lovett said.
"It was only by fluke. It goes by three rounds unless someone wins two in a row. I beat him in one of them and it was more of a let us see how long we can delay Dan from coming around me.
"For the entirety of the last sprint, I just held him up at the fence, made sure he couldn't come around and I just went probably 50 metres too early. I gave it everything I had, but he just got me on the line."
