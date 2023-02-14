LAST weekend's matches were full of magical tennis.
The four sides played some quality tennis with wins to teams Cappuccinos and Mocha. However, out of the twenty players that took to the court, there's one clear standout - Jason Molkentin.
Molkentin excelled on the day and turned heads, as he was the only player amongst the four teams that managed to win all of his four sets - 7-6, 7-6, 6-4, 6-4.
It was a polished display of tennis from Molkentin, who is peaking just at the right time, ahead of our Annual Cup Challenge match against the highly coveted Northbridge Tennis Club.
With the 2023 summer competition set to sizzle, it is going to get event hotter when the annual cup challenge match against Northbridge gets underway on March 4.
Keep posted for further updates on the match and the final 12 players selected for the event.
Former club selector and three-time open doubles champion John "Slugger" Bullock partnered Molkentin and took out the A grade doubles titles in the recent Bathurst City Club Championships and believes winning form is good form.
"If Molkentin produces this form in the cup challenge in Sydney, well anything could happen," he said.
The new-look Eglinton committee is also pleased with Hen and Bow Expresso Bar coming on as sponsor for the 2023 summer competition.
Club president Curtis James Booth believes the Eglinton Tennis Club is soaring to a new level.
"What a 2023 it is going to be at the biggest little club in the west and how fantastic it is to have the Hen and Bow Expresso Bar as our major sponsor. It's just awesome," Booth said.
Club conveynor Allyson "Iron Lady" Schumacher agreed with Booth's comments and believes 2023 at Eglinton will turn heads.
"It is so exciting that Matty Bowyer and his team at the Hen and Bow Expresso Bar have come on board this year to sponsor the summer competition," she said.
"It is also amazing that one of our club's former open singles club champions in Matty Bowyer is back supporting our club. It's a huge thrill."
Well folks, it just gets bigger and better at the biggest little club in the west. Until next week, it's Slugger signing off.
Good hitting.
