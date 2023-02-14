Bathurst bowlers battle it out on the greens | Majellan, Bathurst City reports

Game two, rink three: Alby Homer, Robin Moore and John Martin had a clear win over Denis Oxley, Joe Young and Daniel Prasad with a score of 21-14. John Martin had a very good game, helping his team to the win. After ten ends, the score was quite close, 8-6, but Denis' team fell in a hole for seven ends while Alby's team added another twelve shots. Denis' team scored another eight shots in the last four ends.