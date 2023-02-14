Bathurst bowlers battle it out on the greens | Majellan, Bathurst City reports

By the Bowling Shark
What a cracking week for bowls, with great sunny days and the temperature just right, the greens were filled with enthusiasm and optimism for all to enjoy. This is how the week rolled.
Rink two: Fred Pearce, Terry Chifley and Paul Galvin were level on the fifth (6-all) against Kevin Dwyer, Tim Pickstone and Peter Drew. Team Drew opened the scoring gates from there and won by 14, winning 29-15.
Rink three: Terry Clark, Dick Graham and Ted Parker were outclassed by Russ McPherson, Terry Burke and Ron McGarry. Team McGarry was in the box seat with a 22-7 lead by the 16th and went onto win 26-14.
Rink four: Allan Williams, Greg Hallett and Jim Clark tried playing catch-up against Peter Ryan, Phillipe Legall and John Toole. The effort of playing catch-up didn't quite work for Team Clark, with Team Tolle taking the honours 21-13.
Rink five: Bryce Peard and Mick Burke were level on the 15th (15-all) against Robert Raithby and Jake Shurmer. It was a battle to gain the upper hand, but Team Burke prevailed in the end winning 21-17.
Rink six: Steve Glencourse, Peter Phegan and Josh Roberson were 13 all after 15 ends of play against Des Sanders, Brian Hope and Mick Nobes. Team Nobes again levelled the match on the 20th (17-all), with Team Roberson taking the win 20-17.
Rink seven: Peter Hope, Paul Jenkins and Noel Witney struggled for points on the board against John Mackie, Gary Cameron and Robin Moore. Team Moore had all the answers and took an easy win 24-9.
Rink three: Betsy Thornberry and Lorna Hayes lead from the opening against Sue Murray and Jocelyn Ballard. There was not much between both teams throughout the match with Team Hayes taking the win 12-10.
Rink four: Marleen Taylor and Allan Clark were behind 8-14 by the 13th against Beryl Flanagan and Pauline Clark. Team Clark (Pauline) opened the gap further by the end to win easily in the end, winning 21-11.
Rink five: Merl Stephens and Mel Parker had a close matchup against Robyn Stenhouse and Robyn Adams. Team Adams took the early lead (8-1 by the fifth), but never say never with Team Stephens fighting back to take a close win 14-13.
Rink two: Geoff Thorn, Ron McGarry and John Finlay were in the box seat being 24-5 up by the 13th against John Toole, Ron Hollebone and Mick Sewell. The writing was on the wall for Team Sewell who went down in the end 26-17.
Rink three: Terry Clark, Max Elms and Josh Roberson were in a battle like no other against Robin Moore, Ron Hogan and Andrew Moffatt. With nothing between both teams for 21 ends of play and with the scores lock together on the 21st (19-all), Team Moffatt taking the win 21-19.
Rink four: Ian Warren, Peter Hope and Paul Galvin had to play catch-up against Peter Ryan, Peter Phegan and Greg Hallett. Again, the match was tied on the 21st end (19-all), with Team Hallett taking the victory 21-19.
Rink five: Phillipe Legall, Noel Witney and Mick Nobes had the early lead with a 6-5 score line by the fifth against Jeff Adams, Allan Clark and Paul Francis. The momentum changed and Team Francis took the lead from the sixth and never lost it to take the win 21-15.
Rink six: Athol Flanagan, Mick McDonald and Tim Pickstone were level on the 12th (10-all) against a much improved side of Dennis Harvey, John Hobson and Hugh Brennan. Team Brennan fought back to level the scores again on the 14th (12-all) and from there outclassed the opposition with consistency to take a two-point win 20-18 (Well done team).
Rink four: Merle Stephens and Tim Pickstone were on fire with a 20-5 lead by the 15th against Sue Murray and Ron McGarry. Team Pickstone opened the gates and went onto win the match 25-6.
Rink five: Pauline Clark and Hugh Brennan were settling in to a 15-5 lead by the 14th against Peter Drew and Greg Hallett. From there thou the wheels fell off for Team Brennan who didn't win another end to go down 19-15.
Rink six: Liz Draper and Allan Clark struggled for points against Keith Pender and Tiger Smith. Team Smith was double that of Team Clark by the 12th (14-7) and went on to win the match 19-9.
Rink seven: John Bosson, Des Sanders and Noel Witney were behind 8-5 by the seventh against Jeff Adams, Betsy Thornberry and Ian Warren. Team Witney went onto take the lead by the 11th only to have it taken from them on the second last. Team Witney fought back to win 13-12.
That wraps up another great week at the Majellan Bowling Club, so until next week be kind to each other, see you on the green and Stay Frosty.
ZONE 4 PENNANTS
The Pennants season gets underway next Sunday. The 4s will play Majellan at home while the 7s play Oberon RSL at Oberon.
SOCIAL BOWLS
Played on green one
Game one, rink two: Kevin Miller, Nev Townsend and Ian Shaw had a big win over Bobbie Bourke, Peter Drew and Barry McPherson. When the dust settled, the scoreboard read Kevin 36, Robert 13. Kevin's team scored well with several 4s and 5s to give them a 27-4 lead after ten ends. From there, both sides scored another nine shots.
Game two, rink three: Alby Homer, Robin Moore and John Martin had a clear win over Denis Oxley, Joe Young and Daniel Prasad with a score of 21-14. John Martin had a very good game, helping his team to the win. After ten ends, the score was quite close, 8-6, but Denis' team fell in a hole for seven ends while Alby's team added another twelve shots. Denis' team scored another eight shots in the last four ends.
Game three, rink four: Paul Rodenhuis, Marg Miller and Annette McPherson played Trevor Kellock, Annette Myers and Judy Rodenhuis for a 22-16 win. Paul's team had a good start to lead 13-2 after five ends. This eleven-shot cushion kept them in the lead as Trevor's team reduced the gap; after the next fifteen ends it was only four shots with the score on 16-12.
Game four, rink four: Ray Noonan, John McDonagh and Bruce Rich beat Bob Lindsay, Jim Grives and Phill Murray with a score of 28-11. Although the scores were level on 10-all in the tenth end, Shorty's 's team skipped ahead, dropping only a single shot to Bob's team in the last eleven ends.
Played on green two
Game one, rink eight: Kevin Miller and Arch Ledger played Norm Hayes and Joe Young who elected to play Three-bowl Pairs. Kevin and Arch were firing well, having twelve (including a six) on the board after six ends. Norm and Joe won ten of the remaining fifteen ends, but not enough shots.
Game two, rink nine: Bob Lindsay and Jim Grives were winners again when they met Susie Simmons and Nev Townsend. While the game was level on three occasions, and 7-all in the tenth end, Bob and Jim won the majority of ends thereafter, finishing on 21-10.
Game three, rink 10: Garry Hotham, Ian Schofield and Annette McPherson defeated Richard Simpson, Trevor Kellock and Bruce Rich with a 20-16 score. Garry's team were early leaders, 8-5 after eight ends when Richard's team hit the front two ends later, leading 10-8. Garry's team equalised then led 15-13 after sixteen ends, Richard's team again in front after eighteen. Garry's team came home by winning the last three ends and five shots.
Game four, rink 11. Ray Noonan, Chris Stafford and Barry McPherson played Bryan Bromfield, Anthony Morrissey and Ian Shaw for a 22-15 win. It was a bit up-and-down until the tenth end when the score was 8-all. By the sixteenth, it was 13-all. Brommy's team scored a two, then no more as Shorty's team added nine in the last four ends.
Game five, rink 12. A big win for the team of Alby Homer, Phill Murray and Louise Hall in their game against Mick Hall, Daniel Prasad and Judy Rodenhuis with the score of 31-18. Alby's team had the upper hand by the twelfth end when a five gave them a 20-9 score. The last nine ends saw Alby's team add eleven to Mick's team's nine shots.
Game six, rink 13. Alex Birkens, Paul Rodenhuis and Marg Miller had a close win over Bobbie Bourke, John McDonagh Flynn Armstrong. Flynn has been improving every game and earned a few 'hats' from his skip Bobbie. The game was very close, having scores level on 3-, 8-, 15- and 20-all. It was down to the last end when Alex made two shots.
