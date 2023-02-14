REMEDIATION works have been deemed necessary after asbestos was discovered at the site of the new Hereford Street car park, forcing construction work to cease.
Bathurst Regional Council has now confirmed that asbestos was found in December, with the manager of technical services, Bernard Drum, explaining it was discovered during the commencement of topsoil stripping works.
He said the discovery of asbestos was dealt with "in accordance with the adopted unexpected finds protocol", which he said was typical of any project where there is the potential for contaminated materials to be found on the site.
At this stage, council is uncertain what impact the asbestos find will have on the project, which was expected to be completed in early 2023.
"While the extent of the asbestos on site has taken some time to confirm, council and the appointed contractor are now working through the impact of this on the project, and has adopted an appropriate remediation method following the advice of a suitably qualified consultant," Mr Drum said.
"Council is committed to managing all forms of contamination on council projects appropriately."
Construction work on the car park has been halted, with the project to remain on pause as council and the contractor deal with the contamination.
Remediation works are said to be ongoing, with no timeline given for when these might be completed.
The car park is part of a multi-million project to expand the facilities at the Hereford Street sporting complex.
The development was announced in late 2018, with council and the NSW government saying their $6.2 million investment would see the delivery of two new fields, a sealed car park, a roundabout to make it easier to get into the precinct, and an amenities building to service the two new fields.
Work on the car park, which will offer nearly 800 spaces, commenced in late 2022.
Mayor Robert Taylor said a sealed car park will make a big difference at the Hereford Street sporting complex, with the existing parking area often becoming a bog following rainfall in the region.
"I was down here for the Bathurst Bulldogs grand finals," he said.
"We were in this car park on the grass, getting bogged. To have a sealed car park will be terrific for the complex. It'll have lighting, greenery and walkways."
He also said the car park could take the pressure off parking in the central business district, which is within walking distance of the sporting complex.
Meanwhile, work is continuing on the two new fields, which are expected to host their first rugby league and rugby union matches sometime in 2023.
