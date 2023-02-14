Western Advocate

Hereford Street car park construction stalls after asbestos found on site

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
February 15 2023 - 4:30am
Construction has ceased at the site of the Hereford Street car park following the discovery of asbestos. Picture by Chris Seabrook

REMEDIATION works have been deemed necessary after asbestos was discovered at the site of the new Hereford Street car park, forcing construction work to cease.

