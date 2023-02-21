Western Advocate
Court

Dale McDougall, 31, put behind bars after pleading guilty in Bathurst Local Court to punching a woman in the face and spitting at cops

Jay-Anna Mobbs
By Jay-Anna Mobbs
February 22 2023 - 4:30am
Man put behind bars after he admitted to punching a woman in the face and spitting at cops

PUNCHING a woman in the face and spitting at cops are two of the many assaults committed across a number of days that has seen a man secure a spot behind bars.

