AN ACCIDENTAL, fast-moving grass fire at Dunkeld has been extinguished after burning for around two hours.
Rural Fire Services (RFS) were called to the grass fire at 1.20pm on Tuesday, February 14, with initial reports saying it was about an acre in size and growing quickly.
Bathurst, Eglinton, Perthville and Raglan RFS brigades were all paged and attended the scene.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
On arrival, it appeared that there was the potential for properties to be under threat, so Fire and Rescue NSW crews were also sent to the scene.
The fire grew to about 1.5 hectares before being extinguished by firefighting personnel.
According to the latest reports, no properties were destroyed.
The grass fire is a timely reminder for people to remain vigilant when it comes to fire safety, especially with temperatures expected to reach mid to high 30s towards the end of the week and over the weekend.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.