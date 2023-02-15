BATHURST will be once again strongly represented at the upcoming Under 15s National Hockey Championships after Ellyce Bestwick, Georgia Baillie and Logan Speer were all selected in NSW teams.
Bestwick and Baillie will line up for the girls NSW State team while Speer joins the NSW Blues team for their respective tournaments at Darwin across April 15 to 21.
The trio, all 14, have different stories to tell when it comes to their journey towards a state jersey.
For Speer, it's a case of 'third time's the charm'.
After coming close to representing his state over the past two season the St Pat's defender is looking forward to finally wearing his state colours.
"I made the squad for the past two years but the first time it was cancelled due to covid and then last year I didn't make the final team," he said.
"It feels so good to make it. We had State Championships, and a squad was picked from there. We had training sessions in Moorebank and Taree and then the final team was picked from that.
"We want to be as good as that top state team so we'll be pushing ourselves to play well."
Speer is one of two Central West representatives in the side along with Parkes' Sam Westcott.
Bestwick was always a strong chance of qualifying for the NSW State team after managing to do so last year as a bottom-age player.
"It's nice to get a spot in that top team," she said.
"I've been spending summer training hard and keeping my fitness up to try and keep up with the other girls in the team.
"Being selected feels a bit different this year, because obviously it's as part of the state team this time, and it's nice to be one of the eldest, trying to help the younger ones out.
"I've played with a couple of these girls before, mostly against them, but I'm good friends with all of them so I'm looking forward to playing for my state with them."
The selection for Baillie continues what's been a busy start to the new year.
The goalkeeper was a part of the NSW Blues side that took part in the recent Under 15s Indoor National Championships at Brisbane over January 21 to 25.
Baillie was joined at those championships by fellow Bathurst player Tayla Grabham.
All the extra hockey has been very welcome for Baillie, who's looking forward to making the switch back to the outdoor game.
"I made the Blues indoor team, and that was such a good experience because it helped to get all the jitters out," she said.
"It's great because I said to mum that I really wanted to make that top state team, and when I found out that I made it I was very happy.
"I think the indoor championships really helped me with my reaction time and my agility. It'll be good to try and bring that into my outdoor hockey.
"I really like this team. No matter if I made the State or the Blues team I would have been really happy with the girls that I would have been playing alongside."
Baillie and Grabham are flying the flag for Central West in the top state side while Orange duo Cassidy Hanrahan and Heidi Zwiers will be in the Blues side.
The two Bathurst girls said they'll be keeping eyes on Queensland and Victoria as the biggest threats, and Baillie also sees Western Australia as a potential danger team.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.