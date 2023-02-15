BATHURST is an events city, which really helps drive the economy according to mayor Robert Taylor, and that is why upgrading the local sporting precincts is important to him.
Bathurst has hosted back-to-back sporting events over the last few weeks, with the respective occasions attracting large crowds to the city.
A series of sporting events - the Bathurst Cup, the 12 Hour and the Proctor Park Challenge - have all drawn large numbers of people to the city, which has been terrific for the economy.
And the action will culminate with the running of the World Athletics Cross Country Championships on February 17 to 19.
"For the businesses and the hotels and motels in town, it's been a massive boost. Four weeks of wonderful economic growth in the city," Cr Taylor said.
"We are an event city, and that's why when we do build our events facilities we try and build them to first-class.
"So the events drive our CBD [central business district] wonderfully well when we can attract these major events here to the town."
While the bigger events, like the Bathurst 1000 and 12 Hour, bring huge crowds to Mount Panorama, the smaller weekend events like sporting carnivals have just as much of a positive impact on the city.
Cr Taylor said all events held in Bathurst are a huge benefit to the city from an overall perspective, which is why ensuring the facilities are of the best quality is very important moving forward.
"During the big events at the mount, we don't see the impact in town because a lot of them rent out houses and motels, everything's booked out," Cr Taylor said.
"Whereas, say you have the soccer tournaments where the parents come with their kids and they come down and visit the restaurants and pubs and everything.
"So overall, they all bring a huge economic growth to our CBD, just in different ways."
Bathurst Sportsground - next to Carrington Park - is currently receiving upgrades, as are the two sporting grounds along Hereford Street - the St Pats and Bathurst Bulldog Rugby clubs.
Police Paddock has also recently received $125,000 in funding from the NSW Government for lighting facilities.
Bathurst District Football Association have also contributed $185,000 for upgraded lights.
Cr Taylor said he hopes having top-class sporting facilities will attract more events to the area, which will boost the Bathurst economy.
"We've got the Sportsground coming on which is for cricket, we're trying to attract a major event there," he said.
"We've got the other two grounds out at Hereford Street, the floods have put us behind a little bit but once it's done there'll be six grounds there that will attract school tournaments or other tournaments to come here."
Cr Taylor said Bathurst's location is also a great drawcard, as it is quite central.
Around 200 kilometres from Dubbo and Sydney, around 330 km from Newcastle, and 350 km from Canberra, Bathurst is very centrally located.
And Cr Taylor said he expects Bathurst to see more visitors when the airport at Badgerys Creek is completed.
"Geographically we are four hours from the most populated area in Australia, which is Newcastle to Wollongong," Cr Taylor said.
"So we've got that drawcard, you can be here in four hours and you can be home that night if you had to.
"Plus when Badgerys Creek comes, we're going to be two hours from an international airport. And that's another reason that we really need to upgrade the Great Western Highway."
