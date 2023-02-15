BATHURST has already booked its spot in the Central West Cricket Council under 14s final, but now it'll turn its attention to securing hosting rights this weekend.
Josh Willcox's youngsters will welcome Dubbo Blue to town on Sunday, with a win to secure Bathurst the hosting rights for the decider on February 26.
The under 14s have already won all three games this season and while another win might seem likely against the visitors, Willcox is focused on his boys having fun this weekend.
"It would certainly be a luxury to get a home final but I think the boys are in the spirit to go out and have a bit of fun this weekend," he said.
"We'll just work on a few things to get us ready for the final the following weekend.
"We don't mind if we go to Dubbo. We've done well playing at Dubbo in the past, so if that's the case we'll do it."
Already being in the final, regardless of Sunday's result, is a massive boost for Willcox's team.
"It's nice to have that sown up all nice and early," he said.
"All the boys are super excited and we're just super keen to get into it."
The under 14s boys are fresh off a win against Dubbo White in their most recent on February 5.
Away at Dubbo's Lady Cutler Oval, Bathurst dismissed the hosts for 116 before catching them with four wickets to spare.
The bowling duty was shared by 10 players, while Flynn Waddell lead the way with the bat, hitting a match-high of 66.
"It was another really good game, a really happy game for me as a coach," Willcox said.
"All the boys managed to get involved at some point. We managed to use 10 bowlers, which is pretty rare in a district game, and they all managed to share the wickets. I don't think anyone managed to take more than two wickets each.
"Flynn Waddle came out and managed to get another 60-odd, which is pretty impressive to do in back-to-back games."
In the other under 14s match on Sunday, Mudgee will host Dubbo White at Glen Willow.
A win would be enough for Dubbo White to secure a spot in the final, but they would need a massive win and a heavy Bathurst defeat would be required for them to sneak top spot at the end of the regular season and hosting rights for the final.
Sunday's match will be played at Morse Park 2, the match getting underway at 10am.
In the under 12s, Bathurst will host Dubbo Blue at Loco Oval from 10am.
