A FEMALE is being assessed by paramedics following a multi-vehicle accident on the Great Western Highway.
NSW Ambulance was called to Yetholme, approximately 25 kilometres east of Bathurst, at around 3.30pm on Tuesday, February 14, after reports that two vehicles had collided on the highway.
A spokesperson for NSW Ambulance said that paramedics were treating a female at the scene, suspecting that she could have a broken wrist.
There are no reports yet on whether any other drivers or passengers sustained injuries in the accident.
Police and Rural Fire Service personnel are at the scene providing assistance.
Investigations are under way into the cause of the collision.
Road users could face delays if travelling through the area and should exercise caution.
More information to come.
