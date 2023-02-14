Western Advocate

Ambulance NSW, police and RFS are attending multi-vehicle accident at Yetholme

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
Updated February 14 2023 - 4:22pm, first published 4:20pm
A female is being assessed following a multi-vehicle accident at Yetholme. File picture

A FEMALE is being assessed by paramedics following a multi-vehicle accident on the Great Western Highway.

