OUR late Summer has turned really dry, with a serious bushfire risk across many districts.
The standing dry grass probably has very little feed value for young livestock and some producers are adding grain supplements for growing lambs and calves.
A lot of producers favour grain barley for use in self feeders and they are being careful to test the grain for its feed value before they buy.
New season barley may have been affected by heavy, persistent rain, followed by widespread flooding and feed value must vary between loads.
Growth rates will slow right down if dry summer grass is the main feed intake for grass fatteners.
However, in many cases there is quite a valuable understory that is staying green and should provide useful green pick for some time.
CLOUDS of diesel smoke and very long hours of constant work are obvious as farmers get ready to sow this year's early fodder crops.
Oats, barley and grazing wheats are at the top of the sowing list, with a lot of Italian rye grass planned for early sowing as well.
Producers cropping budgets must be carefully planned as input costs have really escalated year on year and income projections for lambs, mutton sheep and trade cattle will be quite different than for autumn 2022.
IN the fertiliser sector, we are seeing a lot of bio-solids being used on Tablelands pastures and crops, and users report excellent results in previous years.
Steeply increased costs of artificial fertilisers have not deterred the use of these products, but orders seem to have been pruned to fit budgets.
Ground spreading of all types of fertiliser is being carried out across the district as operators appreciate being able to drive on solid ground.
A HEADS-UP for wool producers is the 2023 Merinolink Conference, to be held at Rydges, Mount Panorama on Thursday, June 1.
This will be followed by a Merinolink Sire Evaluation field day on Friday, June 2 at a venue close to Bathurst.
This conference and field day should be of real value to Merino producers across the state and is probably due to the interest in our industry that has been generated by the Bathurst Merino Association.
THE recent death of Ian Price, formerly of Sally's Flat, revives memories of a successful farmer and grazier who was always involved in community matters.
Ian and his wife Val raised their family at Glen Maye, Sallys Flat, and conducted their Superfine Merino Stud of the same name for many years.
THE show circuit in the Central West is now in full swing, with reports of excellent crowds and spirited competition in nearly every event.
It seems that country people appreciate the opportunity to attend their local show again after the COVID restrictions, where they can spend time with neighbours and friends.
Sofala Show is fast approach, to be held on Sunday, February 26, and the Blayney Show won't be far behind on Saturday, March 11.
The teams of volunteers who do the spade work for their local Show are the life blood of country Australia.
THE opening of the new road access on the Bridle Track is good news for campers and 4WD travellers who now have access across the Turon River to the historic village of Hill End.
This has been a drawn-out problem since a rock fall on Monaghan's Bluff some years ago.
The Bruinbun river hills and twin rivers are a great tourist attraction that is very close to where my family lived until I was eight years old.
A NUMBER of Dodge Ram utes have found homes on rural properties as farmers realise that they offer lots of power and space and are real highway tourers.
Just over 6000 Rams were sold nationwide during 2022, as well as close to 2300 Chev Silverados.
With the new Ford 150 six cylinder to hit the market before Easter, farmers and agents will have a great choice of super utes that may suit their needs.
WEEK 32 of the Australian wool auctions started with a flurry as the weakened Aussie dollar allowed Chinese buyers to get in and have a red-hot crack of the wools on offer.
There was an offering of 49,000 bales, of which 94 per cent was sold.
There was an excellent selection of best topmaking, spinner style wools during the week of which was aggressively sought after by all the globe.
By the end of the week, merino indicators had lifted by 40-80c/kg whilst the crossbreds had moved up 10ac/kg.
With this increase, the offerings have lifted in the next two weeks to be around 58,000 bales per week.
This will test the market, even though good wools with low VM will still be at a premium.
This week's song: The Little Lady Preacher by Tom. T. Hall.
