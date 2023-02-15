Western Advocate

CSU's first Doctor of Medicine students commence placements in Bathurst

Charles Sturt University third-year Doctor of Medicine students Ethan Cusick, Vincent Livolsi, Megan Walton and Katelyn Beller Picton with Associate Professor Khalid Al-Zubaidi. Picture supplied

CHARLES Sturt University's first batch of student doctors have started their placements in regional and rural communities under a program that aims to one day provide a much-needed boost to medical services.

