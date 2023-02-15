CHARLES Sturt University's first batch of student doctors have started their placements in regional and rural communities under a program that aims to one day provide a much-needed boost to medical services.
Regional and rural communities have a history of struggling to attract doctors, with new graduates quite often snapped up by metropolitan areas.
But Charles Sturt University (CSU) is trying to change that through its School of Rural Medicine and partnership with Western Sydney University, which together aim to generate more interest in rural areas amongst future doctors.
MORE HEALTH NEWS:
Third-year students are now commencing the Rural Generalist Placement Program in areas such as the Central Tablelands Clinical Region, bringing their skills and knowledge to local residents firsthand.
Students are based full-time in Bathurst and other areas, where they will remaining during their fourth and fifth-year studies until the completion of their degree.
Third-year student of the Doctor of Medicine, Ethan Cusick, is one of the students who will be working in Bathurst.
He said he is "very excited" and looking forward to the experience and clinical insights he anticipates the placement will offer.
"I am excited to be heading back to the Bathurst community, with whom I have a personal connection, and giving back to the community," he said.
The CSU School of Rural Medicine's first intake of students into the Doctor of Medicine was only in 2021, making the commencement of placements an exciting milestone.
Head of campus at the Central Tablelands Clinical Region, Associate Professor Khalid Al-Zubaidi, said the approach of the placements was tailored to the needs and nuances of rural and regional communities.
"The Rural Generalist Placement Program is an opportunity for students to experience the broad range of health services provided by rural generalists," he said.
"The community and patient-centred approach to rural generalist medicine provides local people with access to a broad range of health services to meet the health needs of individual communities."
He said every placement will reflect the health priorities in each area, while students also gain clinical medical skills to assist a range of conditions that often arise across communities.
It will be an immersive educational experience for these third-year students and future doctors.
"Students will have the opportunity to develop an understanding of rural generalist medicine and of the roles of rural generalists, including general practitioners and specialists working collegially with them to benefit rural health outcomes in a community," Associate Professor Al-Zubaidi said.
"Students will gain firsthand insights into the patient's journey through the health system and the role each health provider contributes to patient care."
It is hoped that, after completing their degrees, students from the Doctor of Medicine will remain in regional and rural areas as qualified doctors.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.