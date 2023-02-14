Western Advocate
Free

Police appeal for help to locate missing man Robert Cameron

Updated February 14 2023 - 7:09pm, first published 7:05pm
Robert Cameron was last seen in Bathurst on February 11.

NSW Police is reaching out to the public for help to locate missing man Robert Cameron.

