NSW Police is reaching out to the public for help to locate missing man Robert Cameron.
The 68-year-old, originally from Queensland, was last seen in Bathurst on Saturday, February 11.
When he could not be located, officers attached to the Chifley Police District were notified and commenced inquiries into his whereabouts.
Mr Cameron is described as being of Caucasian appearance, around 160cm to 170cm tall, with a large build, grey hair and brown eyes.
He is known to travel in his blue Mazda Tribute ute with Queensland plates, registration 023 WVK. He is also known to travel with a white caravan and with his small white Maltese-type dog.
Police say Mr Cameron is known to travel widely and could be in the Yass Valley, Goulburn or Bathurst areas.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
