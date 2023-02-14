Two people have been trapped following a crash that occurred on Wednesday morning.
It has been reported the collision took place about 8am on February 15, and has seen Dargan Chifley Road between Clarence Colliery and Valley View Roads shut in both directions.
Emergency services, Transport for NSW, and the Local Council are at the scene, according to Live Traffic NSW.
Diversions are in place with westbound traffic directed along the Darling Causeway and eastbound traffic guided along the Great Western Highway.
Motorists are urged to exercise caution and use alternative routes.
