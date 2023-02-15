PANORAMA Platypi has honoured its leading players across five grades, at its 2022 spring season awards at Panthers Bathurst on Sunday.
In the opens, Western Women's Rugby League top try-scorer Tiana Anderson received the Players' Player award, while Nicole Schneider claimed the Best and Fairest.
Panorama Platypi opens coach Kevin Grimshaw said the awards were well deserved.
"With Tiana, it was the first year I've worked with her. She came from the Bulldogs, having played on the wing last year but she didn't score many tries. But to play with us, she was the top scorer in the entire competition," he said.
"She was outstanding for us. As I said the presentation, it was probably the first time - since I've been involved with rugby league - that winger has got players' player. That just shows how dominant she was.
READ MORE:
"Nicole was outstanding for us too. She started as a front rower and was then a second rower when we won at the start of 2022. She's now moved to five eight and has won another comp.
"That award was very well deserved. She's gone onto rep honours as well, the same as Tiana. They've justified their selection."
The Players' Player award was won from an accumulation of points, with each player voting 3-2-1, while the Best and Fairest was similar, but points were awarded by a different person each week from outside the team.
Sarah Colman was awarded the Coach's Award, while under 18s back Menzi White was presented with the Most Dedicated Player opens award.
"My award to Sarah, I think she did a fantastic job. From not playing actual tackle football, to coming into a side to play halfback in two grand final winning competitions, it's a big effort.
"We've butted heads over the time because being a playmaker, you want her to be around the ball and doing everything. Sometimes I just push her in the right direction and most of the time she takes it onboard.
"She also played soccer, union and league. She's pretty committed to her sport, which is really good.
"Menzi's award, that was well deserved for her. All the girls that played opens from the 18s, they've never hesitated. It didn't matter who we played, no one ever worried about playing up.
"That holds the girls in good stead, heading into next year, when they move into the opens. They'll have a taste of it."
Best and Fairest honours also went to Ruby Cole and Maleah Hall (under 12s), Freya Hodges (under 14s), Samantha Hanrahan and Abbey Carter (under 16s) and Rhiani Rhozga (under 18s).
Players' Player awards were also presented to Liliana Shehata (under 12s), Tameika Clarke (under 14s) and Zoe Lee (under 18s).
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.