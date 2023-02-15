JESSE Limon is off and running in the SG Ball Cup, after the Bathurst Panthers junior scored his maiden try in the competition on Saturday.
After a humiliating 62-12 loss to Newcastle in the opening of the round of the competition the previous week - in which he started on the wing - things weren't looking good for Limon and his North Sydney Bears teammates, trailing the Cronulla Sharks 16-6 at the half-time break.
Lining up on the wing for the Bears for the second consecutive week, Limon crashed over to score his first try in the 53rd minute, to help the Bears draw level at 16-all.
The successful conversion from Josh Durkin gave the Bears the lead at Hills Grammar, Kenthurst, and they didn't look back, going on to win 24-16.
Limon said it was a great turnaround from his teammates.
"We didn't really play how we wanted to in the first round and it probably brought us back to reality. We thought this would be the year we'd turn things around but we got our asses handed to us, to say the least," he said.
"The second week, Sharks came out, guns blazing in the first half. We were down for a bit and got ourselves into gear and got it done, which is good."
Limon said it was "unreal" to score his first try but he said he was more thrilled for his team than for himself.
"It was unreal, hey. I was just more happy for the team to be honest, rather than myself," he said.
"I mean I was happy I got a try but plenty of them will come. I was just happy that we finally got in the lead. I was just wanting to get around the boys."
Limon said the result will give his side a massive boost, heading into this Saturday's match against Balmain Tigers at Leichhardt Oval.
"I think it'll give us a fair bit of confidence especially as the Sharks put a fair score on Tigers the week before and we've got the Tigers coming up this weekend," he said.
"Hopefully we can get the result we can."
From playing at the likes of the Carrington Park, to playing down in Sydney, it's been an incredible journey for Limon in the past 12 months.
"It's unreal. Everyone just gets around each other. They're really supportive and everyone knows everyone," he said on the club.
"There's a heap of senior guys from the board, like the CEO Gareth Holmes coming down and introducing himself on my second time down there.
"I've seen him a couple of times around the leagues club and even some of the older guys like Greg Florimo and Jason Taylor. They talk to you and what not, which is really good."
Limon's match with Norths on Saturday is expected to kick-off at 12pm.
