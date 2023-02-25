THE Arrow family has a rich history in the Bathurst region, with roots running back to two local major attractions.
From country life on the Mayfield Garden property, to running Annie's Ice Cream Parlour, Geoff Arrow has created some amazing memories with his family.
Before the water features, beautiful botanics and glamping groups, Mayfield was just that ... Mayfield.
The farm of around 5000 acres was divided up over time and sold, with the Arrow family securing about half of that, between Mr Arrow, his father and his brother Vic.
What is now the water garden used to be Mr Arrow's home, and the property's original homestead.
"When we bought the homestead block, the old homestead was still there. It used to be a post office and telephone exchange," he said.
"We did live there for a while, but it was pretty old."
Mr Arrow, his brothers Jack and Vic, and sister Robyn, all grew up in Oberon and used to travel to the family's farm at Mayfield before they made the move to the property.
In addition to running livestock on the farm, the men also trained gallopers; a venture that began with an unbroken horse that came with the property.
After breaking the horse in, Mr Arrow said his brothers used to ride around and race each other, which is how they discovered this horse had a bit of speed.
So, they made the decision to send it to a thoroughbred trainer in Sydney, but the horse fretted and didn't perform well.
So Mr Arrow's father decided to take matters into his own hands and get a trainer's licence.
"That's where the horses started and they took this horse for his first start at Kembla," Mr Arrow said.
"It was in the winter, he had thick hair all over him and he bolted in.
"He went on and won a fair few country cup races, and that's where the horses started, and then we all had horses forever after that."
In 1984, the Arrows made the move to Bathurst and said goodbye to Mayfield, however, remnants of the history still remains.
The original house is still on the property and has been refurbished over the years.
It is now used as a guest house at Mayfield Garden.
And while Mr Arrow's old sheering shed is no longer standing, the timber was repurposed and used to build the chapel at the garden.
While Mayfield has changed drastically over the years, Mr Arrow said it's nice to see that parts of the property's history are still featured in the gardens.
Not long after making the move to Bathurst, Mr Arrow and his brother Vic bought Annie's Ice Cream with their wives, Ronda and Rita.
Annie's had been in business for around 12 months when they purchased it off the original owners, Anne and Graham Bush.
Mr Arrow and his wife Ronda ran the store on George Street - which still remains today almost 40 years on - while Vic and Rita ran the second Annie's store in the Armada Shopping Centre.
All of the ice cream was made in the stores, with the popular Sofala Gold and Bridle Track flavours a staple right from the start.
"It was a bit different from working on the farm, pink shirts and ice cream," Mr Arrow laughed.
"We made the ice cream on-site, it was all made in the George Street shop and they made donuts at the other shop as well.
"I haven't been in there for a while but I don't think the shop's changed much, and the ice cream's still the same. Ronda still buys some for the grandkids for Christmas each year."
After about seven years in business, Mr Arrow and his wife decided to close the Annie's chapter of their lives, with Vic and Rita buying them out.
Eventually, the Annie's store in Armada closed down and Vic and Rita continued to run the George Street premises until they retired.
Mr Arrow said it's nice to think two major phases of his life continue to be enjoyed by the communities in the Bathurst and surrounding areas.
"It's good to see both places still going," he said.
"Mayfield Garden has developed into probably a worldwide attraction now, and Annie's is still ticking over. It's amazing how many people know about Annie's."
