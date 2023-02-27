Western Advocate

Feasibility study to look at possibility of athletics facility at CSU Bathurst

A feasibility study will be done to see if Charles Sturt University's Bathurst campus could become home to an athletics facility. Picture by Chris Seabrook

CHARLES Sturt University (CSU) could make the world of difference to young track and field athletes, who don't have a suitable facility to train at in Bathurst.

