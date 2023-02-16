Bathurst swimmers hunting medals and PBs at 2023 NSW Country Championships

BATHURST Swim Club will have a host of swimmers keen to claim medals, at the 2023 NSW Country Championships in Sydney.
To be held at the Sydney Olympic Park Aquatic Centre from February 17-19, the Bathurst club will have 18 swimmers competing at the championships, in multiple events.
Bathurst Swim Club coach Emilie Miller is hoping the local swimmers will perform strongly at the championships.
"It's going to be a full program for our club actually, which is great to see," she said.
"We've got quite a number of swimmers but they've also got quite a number of events too. We've got a really good spread across the program for our Bathurst kids."
The Mountains and Plains Championships, which was held earlier this month, acted as perfect preparation for the Country Championships.
"It was the last chance to qualify, to be able to get some qualifying times for the Country Championships," Miller said.
"It was a great opportunity to get some last minute times but also for us coaches to see where they're at, heading into the championships."
Miller believes the Bathurst Swim Club has a strong chance of claiming a good haul of medals.
"A lot of our swimmers are seeded in really good heats and positions for medals," she said.
"It's always hard to say what's going to happen but if they can put together the hard work they've been working on for the last couple of months, I think it'll be really surprising to see what they can do.
"As we know, our Bathurst kids really step up on the big stage. They love it and we're hoping they'll do it again this weekend."
The Country Championships will be a great opportunity for swimmers to claim times that may qualify them for the NSW Junior State Age Championships in March and the Australian Age Championships in April.
Miller said all swimmers will perform their best at the Country Championships, but mentioned a number of locals that should excel in Sydney this weekend.
"We've got a number of our senior guys gaining some good national times. Jack Mulligan, Alex Evans those sort of guys," she said.
"We've also got some really impressive juniors coming through. Some of them it's their first time on the big stage. Charlie Peychers is in a couple of events instead of relays. His youngster sister Lyndall is in a couple of individual events too and she's seeded really well for events.
"Kosema Finau has also had an amazing season, going from strength to strength, doing PBs every target meet so far this summer. He will be contesting nine events this weekend.
"Jack Mulligan is looking for more national times to add to a few he already has. He will be competing in a massive 10 races."
