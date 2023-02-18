A MACKILLOP College high achieving alumni has returned to the school to inspire and encourage the next generation to speak up on matters that concern them.
Jocelyn McGarity was the top Higher School Certificate (HSC) aggregate in 2010, and 13 years on she was asked to return to the college and provide some words of wisdom to students.
This was an honour that Ms McGarity took very seriously, especially after getting so much out of the alumni guest speakers that returned while she was in high school.
"My initial thought was, I feel like I haven't been out of school long enough, but definitely standing before all of the students I realised I have," she said.
"It's a big honour, I remember being a senior student and watching the guest speaker at the MacKillop dinner and feeling pretty inspired by them and encouraged about the next chapter of life beyond school."
Since leaving the MacKillop halls, Ms McGarity has spent five years at Wollongong University studying science and law, and now works as an environmental lawyer.
This role allows her to work with communities that are susceptible to pollution due to living in areas with coal fired power stations.
Ms McGarity prides herself on empowering people to raise their voice about the impacts of pollution, not only on the environment, but on their own health as well.
She said with the current changing climate, it's important to force decision-makers to really consider the impacts the pollution has on the local area and the wider community.
"The organisation I work at is called Environmental Justice Australia and basically our ethos is to make sure communities feel like they can participate in environmental decision making and that governments and corporations are held accountable when they make decisions or when they pollute or when they do things that drive climate change," Ms McGarity said.
These were the messages that she delivered to the students of MacKillop College during her speech.
"I wanted to ensure that they understand the importance of working to protect the environment," Ms McGarity said.
"And also encourage them to participate in democracy and to really make them feel like the world is their oyster and they can go out there and be bold and be brave and try and make a difference."
While Ms McGarity didn't always want to be a lawyer, she knew that her profession would involve the environment.
Growing up in a political household, Ms McGarity was always across social justice issues.
She also loved being outdoors and spending time in nature, and this combination has influenced her work in the not-for-profit sector.
And now, Ms McGarity encourages everyone to educate themselves on environmental matters and how their actions, on inaction, can impact communities in the future.
"I think every Australian community is vulnerable to climate change and pollution, but it's in recent memory that here in Bathurst we've had severe drought, we've been impacted by bushfire smoke, we've had dust storms within the region, and flooding, and all of those events are fueled by climate change and will get worse in a changing climate," Ms McGarity said.
"So for our region, I think those events will only increase and so I would encourage people to participate in democracy and think about how they can do that."
