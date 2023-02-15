Western Advocate

Bathurst could experience its hottest day of 2023 on February 20

Updated February 16 2023 - 3:58pm, first published 9:30am
Some hot days are ahead for Bathurst.

BATHURST could be about to experience its hottest day of the year so far, with the forecast pointing to temperatures in the mid to high 30s over the next week.

