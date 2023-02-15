BATHURST could be about to experience its hottest day of the year so far, with the forecast pointing to temperatures in the mid to high 30s over the next week.
The Bureau of Meteorology expects temperatures in Bathurst to start climbing above 30 degrees from Thursday, February 16, with the maximum temperature to remain at such heights for about a week.
Friday, February 17 is expected to reach a top of 34 degrees, followed by highs of 35 degrees on both Saturday and Sunday.
The maximum temperature is set to climb to 36 degrees on Monday, February 20.
Should that occur, it would make it the hottest day of 2023 so far, as well as the current summer.
According to data recorded at the Bathurst Airport weather station, January 26 currently holds the record for both the hottest day in 2023 and the hottest day of the summer, with a maximum temperature of 35.7 degrees.
It is also the only day to reach 35 degrees this year.
While a week of hot days are ahead, temperatures are expected to rapidly decline from Wednesday, February 22 onwards.
The maximum temperature for Wednesday is expected to be 27 degrees, which will be seven degrees cooler if the forecast for the previous day eventuates.
