HE had to do it the long way but that wasn't going to stop Yes You May from claiming glory in Wednesday night's Star Trek Heat Two (1,730 metres) at Bathurst Paceway.
The Josh Turnbull-trained and Isobel Ross-driven Yes You May ($4.20) was forced to the extreme outside of the track during the turn for home as he tried to wind up for the sprint.
Yes You May showed a superb turn of foot to chase down Pocket Book ($26, Mat Rue) and Major Holiday ($19, Anthony Frisby), while The Handsome One and Shannonsideal also qualified for the following week's final with their top five finishes.
It was a brilliant turnaround for Yes You May, who struggled at his most recent start in the Waratah Heat at Blayney.
The winning mile rate was a new career best for the Dawn Ofa New Day gelding of 1:54.9.
Ross said it was great to see her runner back to his best upon his return to the Bathurst track.
"He's only a little horse and he does brush his knee, and I think being on the bigger track is a lot more comfortable for him," she said.
"He also hangs in a little bit. When he's got that room to move he's got a lethal sprint.
"On the bend I was a bit worried with how far back we were, I'm not going to lie, but Josh has got him flying at the moment."
Yes You May went five wide around the field on the turn for home and flicked a switch with 200m to go, powering past leader Major Holiday with a commanding sprint.
Pocket Book also produced an eye-catching sprint inside the final stretch at big odds.
Ross said it was great to have an opportunity to drive the winning gelding at his best after she was out of the gig during his recent successes.
"I was away on holidays when Nathan got to drive him when we won and when he got a really got second at Menangle but I've driven this horse for nearly his whole career and he's been such a good little horse to me.
"I've always got faith in him. He's not very strong but he's fast.
"He does have gate speed that we can use and then take a sit but he does enjoy those runs where he's tucked away and he can be used for one last run."
Wednesday night's opening heat was also won by a horse who had to make its charge around the outside of the field.
Chris and Anthony Frisby's Uncle Miki ($6.50) won a thrilling race in which the top five horses all finished within 1.2 metres of each other.
The Mat Rue-trained duo of Darabont ($51, Madi Young) and Justanotherforex ($7, Mat Rue) filled the minors while Blue On Black and Diletto also qualified for the final.
