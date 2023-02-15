Western Advocate
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Yes You May storms home from extreme outside to win Star Trek Heat for Josh Turnbull and Isobel Ross

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated February 16 2023 - 10:17am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

HE had to do it the long way but that wasn't going to stop Yes You May from claiming glory in Wednesday night's Star Trek Heat Two (1,730 metres) at Bathurst Paceway.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.