IN Blayney recently, about a dozen speakers from Bathurst made public submissions to the Independent Planning Commission (IPC) for and against Regis's proposed open-pit gold mine at Kings Plains.
Mining has helped create the high standard of living that Australia has enjoyed since colonisation.
Speakers supporting the mine pointed out that mining brings high-paying jobs, opportunities for apprenticeships and revenue for all tiers of government.
But not all mining has the same impact.
It depends on what is being mined, where and how.
Whereas minerals like copper and lithium are essential in the transition to the sustainable economy, minerals like coal and gas threaten to make our climate unliveable.
So, what about gold mining?
There is a huge world demand for gold.
Global gold mining is expanding and is extremely profitable.
But being profitable does not mean it is in the public interest.
Gold is an amazing mineral with excellent properties.
It conducts electricity, is very malleable, highly stable, doesn't tarnish and has many uses in electronics, medicine and aerospace.
But less than 10 per cent of the gold produced is used for these purposes. Most is used for jewellery. So, do we need more gold?
The Kings Plains mine would produce relatively small amounts of gold - approximately 62 tonnes - over its life, but this requires massive amounts of ore, about 68 million tonnes, to be extracted and refined, creating huge carbon emissions.
A Mining Com article from 2017 showed gold mines emitted, on average, 0.8 tonnes of CO2 equivalent for every ounce of gold produced.
That's about 1.6 million tonnes of CO2 over the mine life.
Open-pit gold mines generally have higher greenhouse gas footprints than their underground counterparts.
Australian and Russian gold mines typically have higher levels of emissions than global averages.
So, what should the world do to avoid catastrophic climate change from gold mining?
Firstly, we should look for alternatives to gold which don't contribute to bushfires, floods and droughts.
Once dentists filled our cavities with gold. Now our smiles are white.
Secondly, we can find more sustainable methods of gold extraction.
For example, battery-powered mining trucks and excavators are being produced overseas by companies like Caterpillar, Komatsu, VolvoCE and Sandvik.
They increase safety underground, require less maintenance and reduce emissions.
Thirdly, instead of unsustainable greenfield sites like Kings Plains, we should be extracting gold from all those phones and electronics that are thrown out.
We don't need more gold mines.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.