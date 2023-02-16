DON'T be surprised if Rugby Union and ORC go through a sense of deja vu over the coming days.
The two clubs will come together on back-to-back days this week as they take on each other in this Friday's Bonnor Cup semi-final at Wade Park before they line up again in Bathurst Orange Inter District Cricket on Saturday at George Park 1.
It'll be a strange experience for both sides as they engage Twenty20 mode before switching into a two-day headspace for the next day's play.
Rugby's Jameel Qureshi, who top scored for his side in their latest Bonnor Cup win, is keen for the back-to-back tussle with the Tigers.
"Any side with Dave Sellers in it is a good side. I've played a lot of cricket with him. Hughey Parsons is another very handy player for them. They're going to be good," he said.
"It's all getting really close in the Saturday comp. We've got to get the job done. It'll be interesting because it's all getting cluttered there with us, Pat's, ORC, Cavs and City Colts all close.
"I think we've just got to keep it all together, and if we do that then we're going to hard to beat. If we just focus on ourselves then the rest of it should take care of itself."
Rugby went through the entirety of the Bonnor Cup pool phase unbeaten while the Tigers dropped their opener to Cavaliers before winning their remaining two games.
Their only meeting this season across any format came in November's fifth BOIDC round where the Tigers got up by three wickets.
Tigers' strength this season has been their bowling attack while Rugby's depth in the batting order has been a recurring part of their Bonnor Cup success to date.
Both clubs will also have it all to play for in Saturday's BOIDC clash.
ORC, despite being in second place on 62 points, haven't completely locked away their spot inside the all-important top four.
Behind them sit a Cavaliers (55) side who will be heavy favourites against the struggling Centrals while St Pat's Old Boys (50) are guaranteed six points this week due to the bye.
Rugby, who are also on 50 points (but in fifth spot, based on quotient), need a victory to avoid losing touch with that battle.
They each have reasons to feel confident about returning to the George Park 1 wicket.
Rugby were they just last Saturday when they recorded a win over Bathurst City while last month ORC took Orange City apart in a strong one day success.
