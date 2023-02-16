THE EYES of the world will be on Bathurst in the coming days, as the city hosts the leading runners for the 2023 World Athletics Cross Country Championships.
Running gets underway on Friday morning and will run through the entire weekend, with the showcase event, the Senior Women and Men WXC 10km Championships, getting underway at 5.30pm and 6.30pm respectively.
World Cross Country Championships Bathurst general manager Richard Welsh described the quality of runners that will be on display as "world class".
"We've got the world record holder for the 5000 and 10,000 metres in both the men's and the women's, which is essentially the best runners at the distance we've ever had," he said.
"The fields are so strong, it's going to be great racing and the world record holders might not necessarily win."
Reigning men's champion Joshua Cheptegei, who won the 2019 event, will be one of the runners to watch this weekend, the Ugandan runner currently holding the world record time for both the 10,000 metres and 5000 metres.
Cheptegei will be rivalled by fellow Ugandans Jacob Kiplimo and two-time winner Geoffrey Kamworor.
Some of Australia's top contenders in the men's event include national 10,000 metres track and road record holder Jack Rayner and Australian marathon record holder Brett Robinson.
Kenyan runner Hellen Obiri, who won the 2019 women's event, will not be defending her title at Bathurst this weekend, which leaves the door open for Letesenbet Gidey to shine.
Like Cheptegei in the men's, Gidey is the world record holder in both the 10,000 metres and 5000 metres, while also claiming bronze in the final of 10,000 metres at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.
Kenya's Beatrice Chebet and Eritrea's Rahel Daniel are expected to provide tough opposition for Cheptegei, while Olympian Rose Davies and previous World Athletics Cross Country Championships representatives Leanne Pompeani and Caitlin Adams are just three of Australia's athletes in the same race.
World under 20s champions Medina Eisa of Ethiopia, Faith Cherotich and Reynold Cheruiyot of Kenya will all feature, making it tough for the next crop of Australian distance stars including the likes of Australian under 18s 3000 metres record holder Amy Bunnage and World under 20s Championships representative Archie Noakes.
Welsh labelled the Australian relay team as the most exciting prospect, in terms of a local perspective.
"Australia is the number one ranked team coming into that based on 1500 metres best," he said.
"Our team of Stewart McSweyn and Ollie Hoare in the men's and Abbey Caldwell and Jess Hull in the women's is world class.
"Three of them have been Olympic finalists in the 1500 metres and Abbey Caldwell was a bronze medalist at the Commonwealth Games, a young athlete certainly on the way up.
"The Australian team will hopefully kick-off the first race at 3.30pm on Saturday with a really outstanding result."
More than 230 athletes (134 men, 102 women) are entered for the individual senior races, while more than 150 (81 men, 73 women) will be in action in the under 20s races, with 15 teams have been entered for the mixed relay.
Athletes will compete for both individual and team success in what is renowned as one of the most gruelling 'back to basics' events of the World Athletics series.
The first four from each nation across the line in non-relay events combine to form a team score that will determine where the nation stands among the 48 countries, while the mixed relay teams will compete for glory over the iconic Mount Panorama course.
Temperatures are also expected to soar this weekend, with the Bureau of Meteorology forecasting a high of both 35 degrees on both days.
Welsh said organisers have measures in place to ensure athletes are well looked after.
"It'll be tough, let's be honest. It'll be one of the hottest days we've had in the area this summer," he said.
"We're expecting hot conditions but these are the toughest athletes on the planet. These are the best of the best. Yes it'll be hot, but they're expecting it.
"It'll certainly advantage the countries that have experienced warm conditions already, particularly the Australians and the Kiwis and those from tropical climates.
"We've got some measures in place to ensure the athletes are well looked after and our medical team is prepared for warm conditions."
