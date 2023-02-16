DEAN Mirfin has enjoyed some memorable moments in Central Districts Racing Association (CDRA) Country Championship qualifier in the past and he'll be hoping to create some new ones on Sunday.
The Bathurst-based trainer had five horses make the cut for this year's qualifier (1400 metres) at Mudgee including Island Press, De Forerunner, Astrolith, Scopics and Arimathea, making up over one-third of the 14-horse field.
Back in 2018, Mirfin saw his $51 outsider and third emergency Cosmologist stunned the soaked field to claim victory in torrential rain.
Heading into Sunday's race at the same track of 2018's incredible result, Mirfin said all five of his chances are in good form.
"[Having five runners in the race], it's just worked out this way for us," he said.
"Last year we didn't have a runner. I was just fortunate that we had the right horses when we decided a couple of months ago that we'd be bringing a few back to work at the same time and see if we could get them qualified.
"We've had a pretty good run and they've all seemed to have done well, getting their benchmark up to being eligible for the race.
"It's just worked out pretty well for me. It was a bit of luck, a bit of planning, so hopefully everything goes well between now and the race."
Mirfin said he's pleased with how he's horses are currently, including Scopics, who has won two and finished second in just three career races.
"He's a lovely young horse. We're not quite sure what the ceiling is on him, he could be pretty smart," he said.
"It's a big ask to put a horse in like that into a race against these seasoned horses, but I've got a sneaking suspicion he's up to it. If he does happen to run a place or win, that's an indication that he's a bloody good horse.
"Island Press won his last start and won a barrier trial. Arimathea has won two out of four and Astrolith has had three starts for a first and a second.
"They're all there about, but there are other horses in the race that are in good form. I certainly won't be going into the races cocky, it'll be a hard race to win."
While Cosmologist remains Mirfin's only win in the qualifier, he's also had two other runners qualify for the Country Championship including Hamogany in 2021 and Electrified in 2020 after running second in their respective qualifiers.
Mirfin still remembers Cosmologist's win fondly.
"It was a great thrill to win that race. I've never seen a race like that before, where the horses emerged at the furlong point," he said.
"Up until then, you didn't even know where they were. To see your colours come out first, it made for a very exciting 200 metres."
Island Press has drawn barrier 19 and will be ridden by Robbie Dolan.
Reece Jones has the ride for De Forerunner, Grant Buckley has Astrolith, Ashley Morgan is in the saddle for Scopics and Brooke Stower will ride Arimathea.
Mirfin isn't the only Bathurst trainer to feature in the CDRA Country Championship qualifier, with Paul Theobald's Power Bank drawing barrier nine, Andrew Ryan's Possibly So drawing barrier 16 and Roy L McCabe's Sistrum drawing barrier six.
Theobald's Boorowa Girl has also been drawn as the third emergency.
The CDRA Country Championship qualifier gets underway at 4.45pm.
