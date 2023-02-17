Proud to be supporting diversity with new LGBTQI+ content on the airwaves

AS your community radio station, 2MCE's role is to reflect the diversity of our local community.
Ahead of the Bathurst Mardi Gras and World Pride in Sydney this weekend, we are celebrating our LGBTQIA+ community.
This week, we launched a new LGBTQIA+ show from the Community Radio Network, which is called Not Thinking Straight.
It is a broadcast celebrating the LGBTQIA+ community, featuring interviews, music, news, and reviews.
Music is selected from LGBTQIA+ artists and allies who are often underrepresented on other platforms.
You'll also hear Queer history segments from storytelling organisation I'm From Driftwood.
You can listen to Not Thinking Straight at 10pm every Wednesday on 2MCE.
The guiding principles for community broadcasting are to promote harmony and diversity, and contribute to an inclusive, cohesive and culturally diverse Australian community.
Community radio stations like 2MCE pursue principles of democracy, access and equity, especially for people and issues not adequately represented in other media.
We work to ensure there is a diversity of programming choices available to our community.
As 2MCE station manager, I'm proud to be part of Charles Sturt University's Ally Network.
We are committed to building an inclusive culture that respects and embraces diversity, including differences around sex and/or gender identity and sexuality.
If you live in the Bathurst and Orange area and identify as LGBTQIA+, and would like to find out more about community broadcasting, please get in touch. We want to hear your ideas about local programming and ensure your voice is heard in our community.
You can get involved in the station in a range of volunteer roles - not just on air.
Contact the station on 2mce@csu.edu.au or 6338 4790.
Tune in on 92.3 Bathurst, 94.7 Orange, or stream at 2mce.org, via your smart speaker, or the Community Radio Plus app.
