Man tells magistrate he 'made a mistake' after getting behind the wheel while unlicensed

A SELF-DESCRIBED father of four who knowingly got behind the wheel of a car and drove without a licence has copped a $700 fine.
Anthony John Maloney, 40, of Scotia Avenue, Oberon, was sentenced in Bathurst Local Court on February 8 after he pleaded guilty to driving while suspended.
According to court documents tendered for sentence, police saw a black Isuzu MU-X with a box trailer - driven by Maloney - travel east on Kendall Avenue in Bathurst about 3pm on December 29 last year.
Police did checks on both vehicles, which showed the trailer's registration had expired on December 2 last year. The court heard officers activated their warning devices and stopped Maloney.
After introducing themselves and asking Maloney for his licence, police checked the Roads and Maritime Services database which showed his licence was suspended on December 6 last year to March 5 this year for demerit points.
Maloney told police he thought he was suspended for three months and only got a letter in the mail about it two weeks prior.
During sentencing, a self-represented Maloney told Magistrate G Haitt that he had simply "made a mistake".
"This is not the first time you've been issued a suspension, Mr Maloney," Magistrate Haitt replied.
"You risk a jail sentence if you come back before the court with another driving while suspended manner."
Maloney was convicted and, in addition to the fine, was disqualified from getting behind the wheel for six months.
