Western Advocate
Court

Anthony John Maloney, 40, convicted in Bathurst Local Court for driving while suspended

By Court Reporter
Updated February 19 2023 - 2:19pm, first published 2:00pm
Man tells magistrate he 'made a mistake' after getting behind the wheel while unlicensed

A SELF-DESCRIBED father of four who knowingly got behind the wheel of a car and drove without a licence has copped a $700 fine.

